Cooper: 3 deaths blamed on snow storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said three people are dead following Wednesday’s snow storm that dumped snow on central and eastern North Carolina.

Two people were killed in a traffic accident in Moore County and another death occurred in Beaufort County.

In Moore County, a preliminary investigation reveals a pickup ran off the road and overturned over a bridge rail, landing on its roof in a creek near Carthage. Two men inside the truck were killed.

Many primary roads are passable but secondary roads are still dangerous, Cooper said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has responded to more than 1,000 calls and more than 700 are collisions related to the storm.

Cooper urges everyone to stay off the roads.

Power outages reach 20,000 with some still in the dark.

