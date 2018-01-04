Durham Rescue Mission overflowing as cold grips region

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – With persistent cold weather, the Durham Rescue Mission is working to find space to accommodate the dozens of additional people looking for a place to keep warm.

“It got cold. It got colder, and it got colder. Now, we’ve got precipitation. This is a homeless person’s nightmare,” said Rob Tart, chief operating officer of the mission.

It’s been at or below freezing in the Triangle since New Year’s Eve. In the coming days, the overnight low is forecast to be near 10 degrees.

“This is deadly stuff,” said Tart.

The mission is not turning people away, instead bringing out mats and blankets for them to sleep on the floor. On Wednesday night, there were 56 people doing that, Tart said.

Managers at the mission have spent much of the week talking with homeless people in the community to urge them to come inside.

“A lot of homeless people have a lot of fears. They think that somebody’s trying to take advantage of them or trying to run them away from wherever they are,” said Tart.

Russell Boyd said it was a struggle for him to come to the mission for the first time.

“There were so many things holding me back, that I didn’t want to admit failure and come to a rescue mission,” said Boyd. “I had a vehicle, but no gas in it to keep it warm. I’ve had people tell me, ‘I don’t know how you did it.’”

Boyd’s decision to go the mission two years ago put him on a new path.

“I’ve learned a lot of good things. I’ve learned how to take responsibility,” he said. He now has a job as a site supervisor with a roofing company and is on his way to purchasing his own home.

“It’s not a homeless shelter. It’s a rescue mission to help you rescue your life,” he said.

During white flag nights, the rescue mission keeps its doors open all night to anyone in need. Jones says they can house about 100 people in need of emergency assistance.

Officials with the Durham Rescue Mission are asking for assistance for the expected influx of people due to cold temperatures.

Food items like bacon, biscuits, canned black-eyed peas, canned collard greens, eggs, ham, sausage, and apple or orange juice can be dropped off at the Center for Hope at 1201 East Main Street in Durham, or the Good Samaritan Inn on 507 East Knox Street.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: