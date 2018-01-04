Footprints in the snow lead NC police right to suspects, they say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This week’s snowfall helped the Greenville Police Department track down two car break-in suspects, the department said.

Literally.

Police said they followed footprints from the scene of some car break-ins Wednesday night on Belvedere Drive to two men, whom they arrested.

Carlos Terrell Whitaker, 21, is facing six charges. His bond was set at $35,000.

Demetrius Lydale Jenkins, 18, is facing five charges. His bond was set at $33,000.

Both are in the Pitt County Detention Center.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: