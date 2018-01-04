NC couple charged with starving animals to death, deputies say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say one man is jailed on animal cruelty charges while the search continues for his wife after the couple surrendered dozens of animals.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Robert “Tony” Fore and his wife, Sandy Jean Fore, fled the area after surrendering 40 dogs and cats on March 4, 2017.

Tony Fore has been extradited to Henderson County following his arrest in Florida on Dec. 30.

Deputies say Tony Fore is charged with two felony counts of killing an animal by starvation, four felony counts of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals. He’s in the Henderson County jail under a $15,000 secured bond. His next court date is scheduled Jan. 23.

Deputies have said 28 dogs, four puppies, and eight cats were left in conditions described as “incredibly appalling.”

Sandy Jean Fore is still wanted on multiple charges of killing an animal by starvation and cruelty to animals.

Deputies say she may be using the names of Jeannie Fore or Jeannie Hughes.

Anyone with information of Sandy Fore’s whereabouts is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.

