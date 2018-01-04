NC man accused of violently attacking woman in front of children pleads guilty

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) – A Catawba County man accused of kidnapping and violently attacking a woman pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.

Court officials say 43-year-old Eric Eugene Sigmon “stomped the victim with his feet, stabbed her in the leg with a knife and strangled her until she lost consciousness.” Three children were said to be in the home at the time.

The events happened between March 16 and March 17 of 2017.

Sigmon also locked the victim in a bedroom and struck her in the head with a gun, court documents show. Sigmon struck one of the children with a flashlight.

“The defendant also held a gun to the victim’s head, and hit her with a flashlight and his fists in the presence of at least two of the children,” court documents show.

Sigmon pleaded guilty to felony first-degree kidnapping, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault on a female, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor.

Court officials say the children’s statements were consistent with what the victim told police.

Sigmon was sentenced to six to eight years in prison.

