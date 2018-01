RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was injured in a shooting incident on Bunche Drive Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police confirmed.

Police responded to the call in the 800 block of Bunche Drive just after 3 p.m.

Officers could be seen going inside a home on Bunche Drive as part of their investigation.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.



WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: