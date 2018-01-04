Recovering heroin addict’s grandson dies after ingesting her methadone

By Published:
In this Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 photo, Norma Carraballo-Vasquez appears in a Cleveland courtroom. Carraballo-Vasquez has been found guilty of charges related to the methadone overdose death of her 2-year-old grandson in Cleveland. (Cory Shaffer /The Plain Dealer via AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — A 46-year-old woman has been found guilty of charges related to the methadone overdose death of her grandson in Cleveland.

Cleveland.com reports Norma Carraballo-Vasquez could receive 11 years in prison after pleading no contest Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering for the death of 2-year-old Noah Harvey in March. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Noah died after ingesting an adult dose of the opiate treatment drug methadone. He also had large doses of Benadryl and Robitussin in his system.

An assistant county prosecutor said the methadone container had a child-proof lid and that Carraballo-Vasquez, a recovering heroin addict, must have left the container open and in reach of her grandson.

Carraballo-Vasquez’s attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment Thursday.

