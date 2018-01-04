Wide-ranging snow totals lead to variety of road conditions, closures across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Snow totals across central North Carolina varied from barely anything to a half-foot and that has resulted in different conditions on the roads across the area, as well as multiple closures.

In Wake County, people are waking up to a variety of snow totals and road conditions.

Dispatchers told CBS North Carolina they had not received any reports of crashes as of 4 a.m.

Major highways and interstates, like Interstate 440, are clear.

Roads throughout towns, like Apex, which received the most snow in the county at 1.7 inches, were still snow-covered and slushy.

Crews were out throughout the night and into the morning plowing and spreading brine.

Officials add that brine will not work if temperatures are below 20. Snow throughout the county will not melt as temperatures are not expected to get above freezing for a few more days. Anything that does happen to melt will just re-freeze.

U.S. Route 64 in Wake County was still covered in snow at 5 a.m.

Edwards Mill Road near Wade Avenue in Raleigh was also completely covered in snow at 6:30 a.m.

Because of the conditions on the road, Wake County Courts will be closed Thursday.

In Cary, which received 1.5 inches of snow, Town Hall will open as it normally does at 8 a.m. and trash, recycling and yard waste are set to be collected as scheduled.

GoCary fixed route and door-to-door services will begin normal operations at 8 a.m. The Town did announce that all recreation and cultural arts programing before noon has been canceled. Full day camps are operating on a two-hour delay. All other indoor facilities in Cary will open by noon.

Clayton, in Johnston County, received slightly less snow than Apex, at 1.5 inches. Many main roads in the area had been cleared by the early morning commute, but problem areas still arose in U.S. Route 70 and North Carolina Highway 42.

Town officials reported several slick spots in those areas that could cause problems for drivers. Those on the roads early on Thursday appeared to drive at reduced speeds and with caution, which is what’s recommended by officials.

Secondary roads in Johnston County were still coated with some of the overnight snowfall.

Despite some of the issues on the roads in Clayton, the Town of Clayton facilities are still scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Those facilities include the Clayton Community Center and Clayton Library.

Moore County received the most snow in the area, with Pinehurst receiving 6 inches and Carthage 5.5 inches. Roads in the area Wednesday night were in bad shape as they quickly became covered in snow. A school bus was involved in a crash around 4:20 p.m. when it got caught in heavy snow. Moore County Schools did not dismiss early on Wednesday.

Two men were killed Wednesday night when their vehicle ran off the road, flipped over a bridge rail and landed in a creek about five miles west of Carthage, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The two men killed have been identified as Michael Alexander Wilson, 57, and Jerry David Wilson, 73, both of Bear Creek. Michael Wilson was driving the vehicle.

Cumberland County announced Thursday morning that county offices and the court system are closed for the day due to inclement weather.

Fort Bragg also announced Thursday morning that the base is closed due to the weather conditions. Only emergency essential personnel are required to report for work. According to Fort Bragg’s Facebook page, “Reports indicate roads off post are covered in ice and snow. Local law enforcement agencies also advise everyone to stay off of them.”

In Durham, a Megabus was stranded on U.S. 501 near the Durham Freeway Wednesday night.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation became aware of the wreck about 10 p.m.

Officials with Megabus.com confirmed that the bus, which was traveling from Washington, D.C., to Durham was delayed for about an hour. The bus was eventually able to continue to Durham and deliver its passengers safely, officials said.

Sanford received 3.3 inches of snow and U.S. Route 1 south just inside Lee County was covered in still covered in snow around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officials recommend that if you’re living in an area that received any snow that you stay off the roads completely.