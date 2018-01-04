Snow departs central NC, cold air sticking around

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Snow started falling across parts of central North Carolina shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and didn’t stop for some until very early this morning. An initial burst of snow early in the evening for parts of the Sandhills resulted in higher forecast snow totals for much of the area.

Roads that have been given several days of freezing temperatures are not allowing any of the snow to melt, as expected, and have become very dangerous for travel.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for all of central North Carolina — the snow is over, but road conditions will still be problematic.

Temperatures will stay well below normal later this week with highs only in the low 30s through Saturday and overnight lows in the teens. Some (very) slightly warmer temperatures will move in by the end of the weekend with highs on Sunday topping out in the mid 30s. Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year with highs near 50 and a chance of a few rain showers.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold. The high will be 32, after a morning low of 20. We will also see wind chill temperatures near single digits Thursday morning.

Friday will be sunny and colder. The high will be 30, after a morning low of 13.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and continued cold. The high will be 30, after a morning low of 11.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and chilly. The high will be 36, after a morning low of 12.

Monday will bring increasing clouds and a chance of showers late in the day, but slightly warmer temperatures. The high will be 51, after a morning low of 26. The rain chance will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. The high will be 50, after a morning low of 39. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

