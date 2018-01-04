Snow totals for central NC storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The snow has moved out for most people in central North Carolina and totals varied widely across the area.

CLICK HERE FOR A SLIDESHOW OF SNOW PHOTOS

Since much of the CBS North Carolina viewing area is done seeing snow, we have the total snow fall across cities and towns in our area.

Below is a list of some snow totals, courtesy of the National Weather Service:

Chatham County – Pittsboro: 3 inches

Durham County – West Durham: 1.5 inches

Harnett – County – Pineview: 3 inches

Johnston County – Clayton: 1.5 inches

Lee County – Sanford: 3.3 inches

Moore County – Pinehurst: 6 inches

Moore County – Carthage: 5.5 inches

Orange County – Efland: 1.3 inches

Person County – Roxboro: 1.5 inches

Wake County – Apex: 1.7 inches

Wake County – Morrisville: 1.5 inches

Wake County – Cary: 1.5 inches

Wake County – Raleigh: 1 inch

Wake County – RDU International Airport: 0.9 inches

Wayne County – Elroy: 1.5 inches