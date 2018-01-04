Snow totals for central NC storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The snow has moved out for most people in central North Carolina and totals varied widely across the area.
Since much of the CBS North Carolina viewing area is done seeing snow, we have the total snow fall across cities and towns in our area.
Below is a list of some snow totals, courtesy of the National Weather Service:
Chatham County – Pittsboro: 3 inches
Durham County – West Durham: 1.5 inches
Harnett – County – Pineview: 3 inches
Johnston County – Clayton: 1.5 inches
Lee County – Sanford: 3.3 inches
Moore County – Pinehurst: 6 inches
Moore County – Carthage: 5.5 inches
Orange County – Efland: 1.3 inches
Person County – Roxboro: 1.5 inches
Wake County – Apex: 1.7 inches
Wake County – Morrisville: 1.5 inches
Wake County – Cary: 1.5 inches
Wake County – Raleigh: 1 inch
Wake County – RDU International Airport: 0.9 inches
Wayne County – Elroy: 1.5 inches