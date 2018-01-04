White House bans use of personal devices from West Wing

WASHINGTON (CBS) – The White House is instituting new policies on the use of personal cell phones in the West Wing in the wake of damaging reports of a chaotic Trump administration detailed in a new book.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released the following statement on the policy change:

The security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration and therefore starting next week the use of all personal devices for both guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing. Staff will be able to conduct business on their government-issued devices and continue working hard on behalf of the American people.

CBS News’ Mark Knoller reports that during the Obama administration, reporters were not allowed to bring personal devices into the Roosevelt Room.

The move comes after explosive excerpts from Michael Wolff’s forthcoming book were released detailing the chaos inside the Trump White House.

Wolff is said to have gained access to the White House where he conducted numerous interviews with staffers on the inner-workings of the Trump campaign and West Wing operations.

Sanders told reporters Wednesday that there were about “a dozen” interactions between Wolff and White House officials, which she said took place at Bannon’s request. The White House swiftly slammed the book and those who cooperated with Wolff.

Following the publication of the excerpts, Mr. Trump denounced Bannon’s role in the White House in a scathing statement , claiming he “spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was. It is the only thing he does well.”

