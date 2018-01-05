3rd Fayetteville suspect charged with promoting prostitution of a minor, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A third person has been charged in a human trafficking investigation involving a 16-year-old victim, Fayetteville police said Friday night.

The case has been under investigation since September 2017 and yielded the first arrest of a woman a month later. Soon after that arrest, a man was also charged in the case, police said.

Now, Ashley Skinner, 23, of the 3500 block of Ireland Drive in Fayetteville has been arrested and charged with felony promoting prostitution of a minor and felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking of a minor victim, police said.

Karla Bernice Gainey, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged in connection with the case on Oct. 9.

Antonio McAllister, 33, of the 1900 block of Tryon Drive in Fayetteville, who faces more charges than Skinner and Gainey, was also arrested and charged just two days later, police said.

Skinner is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.

