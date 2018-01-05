Cold weather especially harsh for those who work outside

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people are having to spend hours at a time in the cold weather for their jobs.

That includes valets such as Spiro Trance.

He works for Royal Parking and spent Friday night stationed outside restaurants in North Hills in Raleigh.

Trance said the key to staying at least somewhat warm is to keep moving and to layer up.

He said getting into warm cars to park and retrieve them is a welcome relief.

“Oh my gosh! It’s incredible. We had a guy the other day, he had the remote start, so he was downstairs in the restaurant. He hit the remote start and warmed it up for us before we brought his car down. That was so nice and beautiful! I love him,” Trance said.

Trance says each cold night is just another day on the job and that he’s there to help people enjoying their time shopping and eating.

