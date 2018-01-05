Lanes reopen after 2 crashes near I-40 and I-440 split

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two crashes closed eastbound lanes of I-40 and I-440 near the split between the two highways Friday night.

A lane of each highway heading east was closed for about 40 minutes after the two wrecks.

The first crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on eastbound I-40 near mile marker 302, which is just south/east of the Rock Quarry Road overpass near the I-440 and I-40 split.

The right lane was closed at exit 303, which is Jones Sausage Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The second crash was reported at about the same time but was on I-440 east at exit 16, which is the I-40 exit. One eastbound lane was closed there, too.

There is no word on injuries or how the crashes happened.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON