Durham police release surveillance photos of Northgate Mall shooting suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Durham Friday afternoon released surveillance photos of a man they say shot a woman at Northgate Mall two days before Christmas.

The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. in the parking lot near the movie theater at Northgate Mall at 1058 West Club Boulevard, Durham police said.

A 21-year-old woman was first hit in the face with the gun itself and then a shot was fired that hit her in the head, police said.

She was hospitalized and has since been released, according to a news release from Durham police.

“The incident did not appear to have been random,” police said in the news release that included two different photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Roberts at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29251 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

