Durham to repair damaged sidewalks

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People living in Durham can expect revamped sidewalks soon.

Contractors will go out to 17 different locations in the city to make repairs.

“There’s kind of a lot of sidewalks that are damaged,” said Allison Molleson, the project manager for the City of Durham. “Our backlog of resident’s requests for damaged sidewalks is fairly long.”

After getting complaints, officials expect to approve a contract at the next city council meeting to repair sidewalks.

“A lot of areas where the sidewalk has giant cracks in it that people are tripping on or it’s steeper than it should be,” said Molleson. “A lot of that we’re trying to fix.”

The city is going to spend about $1.5 million to fix some of the damage heat and cold have caused over the years.

City officials say that in 2015, Durham needed more than $10 million for sidewalk repair needs. It could take longer than a year for workers to complete this project

“Our Public Works operation center, they have a sidewalk maintenance crew that can go out and do immediate fixes for things that are small,” said Molleson. “The projects that we do, we tend to look at the longer sections.”

If approved, officials say contractors will focus on the longer and more-complex stretches of sidewalk repair needs.

The project is expected to start in March, if the weather cooperates.

