Expect more cold weather through the weekend across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The cold air is still here, and you can expect the blast of arctic air to stick around for a few more days…and some of us may not get above freezing until Monday. Most of us saw temperatures go below freezing early Sunday morning on New Year’s Eve, meaning we haven’t been above freezing for more than 120 hours. The all time record for central North Carolina is 159 hours back in January 1982. We will most likely break that record this weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for all of central North Carolina — the snow is over, but road conditions will still be problematic and black ice could lead to dangerous travel.

Temperatures will stay well below normal this weekend with highs only in the upper 20s on Saturday and overnight lows near 10 degrees. Some (very) slightly warmer temperatures will move in by the end of the weekend with highs on Sunday topping out in the mid 30s. Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year with highs near 50 and a chance of a few rain showers.

Friday will be sunny and cold. The high will be 29.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and continued cold. The high will be 28, after a morning low of 11.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and chilly. The high will be 34, after a morning low of 9.

Monday will bring increasing clouds and a chance of showers late in the day, but slightly warmer temperatures. The high will be 48, after a morning low of 22. The rain chance will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a very slight chance of showers. The high will be 52, after a morning low of 37. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 50, after a morning low of 30.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers. The high will be 56, after a morning low of 36. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

