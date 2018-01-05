Fantasy football loss leads to man spending 24 hours in NC Waffle House

By Published:
Justin Poliachik, left, didn't win his fantasy football league, and his punishment is unique. (Source: WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Fantasy football is just a game, but for Wilmington’s Justin Poliachik, the punishment for losing is real.

Poliachik walked into the Waffle House on South College Road at 7 p.m. on Thursday night, and he will spend the next 24 hours at the restaurant. It’s a form of punishment for not finishing first in a fantasy football league.

Poliachik has been playing fantasy sports for years, but this is the first time his league has come up with a punishment for losing.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

“We were just spitballing ideas for punishments this year because we needed to do something,” said Poliachik. “Someone said it and it just stuck. It made the whole season so much more intense.”

As difficult as spending extended hours in the restaurant might seem, Poliachik does have a reprieve. For every waffle he eats, 20 minutes are removed from his 24-hour punishment.

“Twenty minutes isn’t a lot of time, so I can’t eat myself out of it,” Poliachik said. “But I think I can eat enough to take off the edge of that last four to six hours. So, if I am going to be in here 20 hours, I think I can get in 12 to 18 waffles.”

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s