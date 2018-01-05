Fire crews save family Bible from NC home destroyed in massive blaze

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) — A firefighter saved a Bible in an East Spencer fire that destroyed a family’s home Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started in the garage of a home in the 400 block of Robinson Road, eventually spreading to the house.

The home and nearly everything inside it was considered a total loss, the homeowners say, but firefighter Ken Womble and several other firefighters managed to save the family’s Bible.

“Crews came out for overhaul, someone brought it out to us, brought it out, put on rail of the porch,” Womble said. “Wow, it just had water damage. You realize with a house fire you have black soot everywhere, (but) the (Bible’s) top was as white as it could be.”

Womble said that he had never seen anything quite like that during all of his time in the fire service.

“We went back in and opened up the garage door and the garage was on fire,” homeowner Chi Chi Leazer said. “The fire ran up one side of it, it just moved so fast.”

Roy and Chi Chi Leazer were able to escape the fire. Two dogs also managed to escape and were not harmed.

Roy Leazer said he heard an explosion in the garage and then saw flames everywhere. The cause remains under investigation.

The Hanford-Dole Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the Leazer family.

Firefighter Womble is with the Miller Ferry Fire Department.

