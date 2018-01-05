Icy roads could be an issue through the weekend in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — First snow, now ice. That’s what many people in Wake County are waking up to Friday morning.

After much of the snow melted on Thursday, it re-froze overnight.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers want drivers to incresae their distance between cars while decreasing their speed.

Officials are warning icy patches and black ice may be an issue through the weekend. There isn’t much that can be done to treat the ice because temperatures are so low, officials say. Salt is no longer effective once temperatures are below 20. Raleigh hit 12 degrees Friday morning.

State road crews had completed its anti-icing operations by rush hour Wednesday evening. That included applying nearly two million gallons of anti-icing, or salt brine, in more than 60 counties. They covered about 9,000 miles of roads.

Highway patrol has responded to more than 1,300 calls and more than 900 collisions related to the storm.

Four people have died weather-related crashes so far across the state.

Officials ask that people not drive, but if you have to, take it easy on the roads.