Inmate left to give birth alone in solitary confinement, lawsuit claims

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS NEWS) — Six current and former inmates who were pregnant at Santa Rita Jail leveled accusations of abuse against guards in a lawsuit filed in California. According to CBS San Francisco, the suit says that Alameda County sheriff’s deputies who worked as guards at the jail mistreated the women while they were pregnant in custody.

In some cases, the guards coerced them to have abortions, the suit says. Other accusations involve abusive treatment, which led the women to have miscarriages.

In one incident, an inmate was left to give birth alone in solitary confinement.

The suit also claims that female inmates are subject to more restrictions and harsher treatment than male prisoners. For example, the suit says women are held in holding cells for longer periods of time, they’re denied access to equal jobs outside of their cell, have limitations on classes and education, and are subjected to more frequent strip searches.

Christina Zepeda is one of six women suing the sheriff’s department. She said she miscarried in August during her first week of lockup due to rough transport to the jail, and lack of rest and nutritious food.

“I had no complications prior to this,” said Zepeda. “Even after everything that happened, I asked to speak to someone for counseling and everything. It even took two months for them to see me for that.”

Yolanda Huang is one of the attorneys representing the group of women in the lawsuit. She said that the guards turned a deaf ear to inmates who had special needs.

“If you are complaining of problems and you’re not feeling well, the general response is, ‘You’re just doing drugs. We’re going to put you in solitary confinement,'” said Huang.

But authorities have dismissed the allegations entirely.

“We take these allegations very seriously. They’re hurtful and untrue,” said sheriff’s department spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly.

The sheriff’s department says they also don’t encourage inmates to have abortions.

“The person that did give birth in our cell initially went out to the hospital, was misdiagnosed with having Braxton Hicks (contractions), then came back to the jail,” said Kelly. “While transitioning back to jail, (she) went into labor and gave birth.”

At this time, five out of 200 female inmates are pregnant at the jail.

