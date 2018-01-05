Inside and out, North Carolinians deal with the cold

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s so cold that the fountains in downtown Fayetteville are still mostly ice. It’s that cold and ice that has some people taking extra precautions.

“Dressing in layers making sure that their body parts are not exposed and just when you feel like you’re getting cold it’s time to go inside,” said teacher and parent Danaya Simmons.

It’s a smart move, according to one pediatrician.

“Let them go out just in increments of time,” said Pediatrician Freda Singletary.

She says the cold and germs can come with illness, some that they’re starting to see more of at the doctor’s office.

“A lot of times we’re seeing our younger kids who are coming in with wheezing and coughing and fevers,” said Singletary.

But despite the risk some workers say they have no choice but to be outside for a long time.

“Gotta pay the bills, gotta put food on the table,” said worker Justin Horn.

He had been building fences in the snow and freezing temperatures for hours. But workers say they have a plan to keep warm.

“We’re staying warm just moving around,” said Horn.

