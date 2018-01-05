Man jailed after woman reports waking up to being sexually assaulted on plane

By Published: Updated:
A Spirit jet at Myrtle Beach Airport. WBTW-TV photo

DETROIT (CBS/AP) — A Spirit Airlines passenger was jailed after a fellow passenger said she was sexually assaulted while asleep on a flight from Las Vegas to Detroit.

A federal criminal complaint shows Prabhu Ramamoorthy has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse.

The 22-year-old woman told authorities that she was in a window seat and awoke to a man sexually assaulting her. She said her pants and blouse were unbuttoned.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

According to CBS Detroit, the woman said Ramamoorthy had his hand down her pants when she woke up. Visibly shaken and in tears, she immediately notified flight attendants.

The complaint says Ramamoorthy told an FBI agent that he tried to touch the woman inappropriately. He later changed his story, saying he might have undone the woman’s bra “while playing with it.”

Ramamoorthy was arrested and arraigned Wednesday after the plane landed at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus.

An attorney assigned to the case noted that Ramamoorthy is not a U.S. citizen. Ramamoorthy has requested for the government to contact the Indian consulate on his behalf.

He appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit for a detention hearing. A Jan. 17 preliminary examination has been set.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s