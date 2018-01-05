Man shot in the back while in parked car in Raleigh, police say

Police on the scene on Quarry Street after the shooting Friday night. Photo by Michael Hyland/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in the back in Raleigh on Friday night just southeast of downtown Raleigh.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. along the 700 block of Quarry Street, which is in a neighborhood near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, police said.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, was inside a parked car when he was shot, according to Raleigh police.

The man was taken to WakeMed for treatment, but his condition is not known.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.

Police said that the victim is not cooperating with police.

