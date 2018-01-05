Man wearing dark clothes while walking in Johnston County road fatally struck by vehicle, troopers say

CLEVELAND, N.C. (WNCN) — A 42-year-old Garner man was wearing dark clothing and walking in the road when he was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers identified the dead man as Adaryll L. Tisdale.

He was walking along the eastbound lane of Cleveland road at about 9 p.m., and the driver of a vehicle heading in the same direction did not see him, troopers said. The vehicle hit him, then went off the road, according to authorities.

Tisdale died at the scene, and the driver was not injured, troopers said.

Just before noon Friday, no charges had been filed.

