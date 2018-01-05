Power restored to more than 800 Duke Energy customers without electricity in Wake County

Duke Energy crews restoring power to Chatham Estates in Cary (Beairshelle Edme/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 840 customers were without power Friday morning in Wake County, according to Duke Energy’s website.

At 5:45 a.m. a total of 843 Duke Energy customers were without power. Temperatures Friday morning were just above 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

Duke Energy has 435,092 customers in Wake County.

According to the company’s website, the outages were first reported just before 3 a.m. Power was restored by 7 a.m., according to the website.

The cause of the outage was “damage to our equipment,” according to the website.

