NC man froze to death during walk to church, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — Burlington Police believe a man froze to death while walking to church earlier this week.

Police say 61-year-old Franklin Roosevelt Kirby was found dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near the playground at Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter on East Davis Street.

Burlington Police Lt. Todd Long says a passerby called 911, thinking the man was asleep.

Police say Kirby walked two miles from his family’s home on Rauhut Street on Monday night around 7 p.m.

They say Kirby was on his way to a meeting at the church, though he did not regularly attend services there.

Kirby was dressed for the weather, however, his family said he did have health problems, police said.

Long says Kirby’s body has been sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to find out an official cause of death.

He says police don’t believe foul play is involved and a preliminary investigation suggests the extreme cold weather is the main factor.

