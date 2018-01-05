NC woman accused of hiding drugs behind stamps on letters to inmate

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) — A woman is accused of attempting to send suboxone to an inmate at the Columbus County Correctional Facility by attaching the drug to the back of stamps on letters mailed to the prison.

Tina May Clayton, 44, of Burlington, and Jason Charles McLamb, 41, were charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting/providing drugs to an inmate.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton attempted to mail envelopes in November with suboxone hidden behind the stamps to McLamb, who was incarcerated in the prison located in Brunswick, N.C.

Tatum said that prison employees intercepted the letters before they reached McLamb, an habitual felon.

McLamb also faces a charge of voting by a convicted felon out of Alamance County.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, McLamb was scheduled to be released from prison on Jan. 3 after serving about seven months from parole violation. He previously served more than seven years in prison after being convicted in Alamance County in 2009 on several charges, including multiple counts of larceny and breaking and entering.

