Plows still working to clear secondary roads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Department of transportation crews will continue working throughout the weekend to clear more secondary roads in the wake of this week’s winter weather.

On Paddock Drive near Wake Forest Road, there were some spots Friday that were perfectly fine and others where the ice won’t be going anywhere for awhile.

Elena Mozur lives right near a big icy spot on that road.

“It is a little scary because you don’t know, especially coming through at night, you don’t know what areas might be black ice,” said Mozur.

The sun worked its magic on the spots it could reach, but the shaded areas were a different story. It’s a story that Nick Chisholm knows well.

“It takes forever for it to melt,” he said.

Chisholm lives on Farmridge Road near Leesville Road. He said the plows don’t usually come out his way.

“We are kind of just a side road,” Chisholm said. “No one really pays attention to us.”

“We have a limited window that we can go out and get rid of stuff because when it’s below 20 degrees, 18 degrees, salt doesn’t even work on ice,” said Steve Abbott, spokesperson with the Department of Transportation. “Ice is just going to sit there. We can’t plow ice because the plow just goes right along it.”

Abbott said crews are focused on secondary roads at this point, but there are more than 4,000 lane miles of road to reach just in Wake County.

And, overnight, some spots will freeze again.

“There are going to be less slippery spots and icy spots tomorrow, but they are still going to be out there,” said Abbott. “Sunday, probably into Monday, at least, they’re going to be out there.”