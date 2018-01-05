Police: Man charged with murder after throwing single punch, killing man in NC Walmart

Samed Ali Shah (High Point Police Department)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — An Archdale man is facing a murder charge after getting into a fight inside a High Point Walmart Tuesday night.

According to High Point police, officers responded to a call about a fight inside the Walmart Supercenter on North Main Street. Officers started CPR on a man who was unconscious on the floor of the business. Police identified the man as Raymond Collier, 34.

Collier was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for further treatment of severe head trauma. He died Wednesday as a result of his injuries.

Police say after looking at video and talking to witnesses, they were able to determine that Collier’s injuries resulted from a single punch from 25-year-old Samed Ali Shah. Investigators say Collier and Shah got into a verbal altercation and Shah punched Collier, knocking him unconscious.

Video shows Shah going through Collier’s pockets while he was lying unconscious on the floor, police say.

Shah is in the High Point jail charged with murder. There was no bond set.

