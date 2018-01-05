Raleigh police ask for help IDing gunmen in robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking the public to help them identify a pair of robbers who were caught on camera.

About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the two entered the H&W Convenience Store, 321 N. Tarboro Street and pulled out handguns, police said. The two stole cash, then left, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who recognizes either of the robbers or has other information about the robbery is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.

