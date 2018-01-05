Raleigh police investigating after body found at Lake Johnson bridge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man’s body was found in Lake Johnson near footbridge across the lake, authorities confirm.
Officials are still working to identify the body, which will be taken to the medical examiner’s office.
