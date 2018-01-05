Raleigh police investigating after body found at Lake Johnson bridge

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man’s body was found in Lake Johnson near footbridge across the lake, authorities confirm.

Officials are still working to identify the body, which will be taken to the medical examiner’s office.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s