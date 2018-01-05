Raleigh woman charged with embezzling from NC treasurer’s department

Tanika Lucas (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina Department of State Treasurer employee has been arrested and charged with embezzlement of state property, according to a Wake County arrest warrant obtained by CBS North Carolina.

Tanika Nichole Lucas, 40, of Raleigh, is facing two counts of felony embezzlement of state property.

The warrant shows that Lucas is an administrative assistant with the state treasurer’s department. She is accused of embezzling “property belonging to the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer,” which is considered property of the State of North Carolina.

The arrest came following an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The warrant does not give a value for the property Lucas is accused of embezzling.

Lucas is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. Her first court appearance is scheduled for today at 2 p.m.

