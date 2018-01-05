Raleigh woman’s photo of dogs chained up in snow puts focus on harsher penalties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman is pushing for penalties for those who leave their pets outside after a Facebook post went viral of dogs chained up outside in the snow.

Tiger and Torch were chained up outside during Wednesday night’s snowstorm.

“I made a post and it went viral about the two dogs that were outside,” said Amanda Miller who runs Bail for Tails Rescue.

Harnett County law requires pet owners to provide animals with food water and appropriate shelter and insulation if they leave them outside.

Miller runs a local animal rescue and through donations from the public, she was able to bring the owners supplies to keep their dogs warm.

“There’s a lack of knowledge about animals,” said Miller. “Some people do think ‘OK, they have a fur coat, its OK to be outside’.”

“Not the case,” Miller added. “Some dogs do freeze because they don’t have the proper coat. After everything happened we got together we got donations, proper dog houses, the cedar wood chips, it holds in the heat, even with the straw it holds in the heat, use wheat, straw — it holds the heat better.”

A petition circulating around the Internet is calling on North Carolina lawmakers to pass stricter laws to protect animals from being chained up or left outside in extremely cold or hot weather. The petition has more than 100,000 signatures.

“Legally I think all animals should have to be brought inside at night,” Miller said. “I don’t think they should be left out.”

Miller believes the current laws in North Carolina need to be improved.

“If a dog is left outside in freezing cold temperatures anything below 30 degrees, get fined the first time,” said Miller. “If they don’t bring their dog in next case, take the dog, press animal cruelty charges. The laws need to be pushed — we really need to change the laws here. Something more strict has to be done.”

The dog’s owners say they’re grateful for the knowledge and the help of the community.

“In the future, this will make us aware of our dogs and anybody else’s dogs that we see to say ‘hey it’s gonna be cold bring your dogs in or make sure you have the hay and the wood chips’,” said Patricia Belk.

“We thank everyone that commented and came out to help us better understand the risks that we could’ve not known about what could’ve happened to our dogs, which we’re glad it didn’t happen to our dogs,” said Christopher Belk.

Miller says in the past two days she’s received more than 30 calls about dogs being left outside in freezing temperatures and she is working on collecting more supplies to help them.

CBS North Carolina did reach out to Harnett County Animal Control, but so far have not heard back.

