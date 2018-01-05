VIDEO: Man creates snow plow from lawnmower and cardboard box

CHAMBERSBURG, Pennsylvania (CNN) — A Pennsylvania man had a creative solution to help clear his snow-covered driveway.

Jonathan Schill attached a giant cardboard box from a flat-screen TV to his riding lawnmower to create a make-shift snow plow.

His fiancée, Kaitlynn Toporzycki, captured the snow plow on video from outside their home in Chambersburg last week.

She admitted it actually worked.

“Snowplowing with lawnmower and 50” TV box! Gets the job done!” she wrote as the caption to the video.

The video has been viewed more than 10 million times on Facebook.

