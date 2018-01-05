Water main break shuts down section of Poole Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main break has shut down a section of Poole Road in Raleigh Friday morning.

A water main break was reported in the 1900 block of Poole Road at the intersection of Coke Street around 8 a.m.

According to Ed Buchan with the City of Raleigh’s Public Utilities Department, the 8-inch pipe that broke was approximately 60 years old and “well within its service life,” he told CBS North Carolina via email. “We suspect the extreme cold weather conditions had a significant role in causing this issue.”

Utility crews arrived on scene around 8:50 a.m. to begin repairs on the break. City officials said they expect the repairs to be completed by 3 p.m.

A detour is in place for motorists in the area:

• Motorists traveling east on Poole Road should turn right on Russ Street, left on Hawkins Street, left on Coke Street and then right back on Poole Road.

• Motorists traveling west on Poole Road should turn left on Coke Street, right on Hawkins Street, right on Russ Street and then left back on Poole Road.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area, if possible. Traffic delays are expected.