2 pets escape fire that heavily damages Raleigh home

The burned home in the 4800 block of Jelynn Street. Photo by Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two pets survived a fire that heavily damaged a home in northeast Raleigh Saturday morning.

The blaze was reported around 10:40 a.m. in the 4800 block of Jelynn Street, officials said.

The two people who live at the two-story home were not there when the fire broke out, said Ian Toms, a Raleigh division fire chief.

The second floor of the home was heavily damaged. Toms estimated damage to the home between $30,000 to $50,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

