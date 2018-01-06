42 evacuated after pipe bursts, flooding NC assisted living facility

BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) – Dozens of residents were evacuated from an assisted living facility Saturday in Transylvania County after a pipe burst, flooding the lower level of the building.

Connestee Fire Department says a pipe from the sprinkler system burst around 11 a.m. at Cedar Mountain House, filling the lower level with water.

Around 42 residents were first evacuated to Pisgah Forest Church.

The residents were then moved to three other assisted living facilities in the area that will house the residents, according to the fire department.

Cedar Mountain House is located on Sherwood Ridge Road.

