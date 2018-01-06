Boil water advisory issued for parts of Fayetteville and Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are issuing a boil water advisory for much of the water system serving Fayetteville after outages and low pressure were detected in the water system, officials said Saturday afternoon.

The Fayetteville Public Works Commission said around 5:40 p.m. Saturday that water main breaks were causing outages and the pressure problems.

Officials said that low pressure “increases the potential for introduction of bacteria into the water system.”

Authorities said in a news release that residents in the affected area, which appears to be nearly all of Fayetteville, are advised to boil water for human consumption.

“Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water,” the news release said.

“As an alternative, you may use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice,” officials said.