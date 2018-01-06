Family searches for answers after man found dead in Raleigh lake

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of a man found dead in Lake Johnson Friday afternoon says they want answers.

Late Friday afternoon, Raleigh Police pulled the body of 31-year-old Demario Antonio Liles from the lake.

Johnson, of Durham, was last seen five days earlier — on New Year’s Eve.

“Monday is going to break me down, I know it is. I have to go claim his body, and look at him on a steel table,” said Hiram Lynch

Lynch says no father should ever have to bury their son. That’s what he is now preparing to do.

Lynch says his son, Demario Liles, loved his family, loved his kids, and loved his father.

“He called me every day. If he missed a day, that’s how I knew he was missing,” said Lynch.

Lile’s family says the last time they saw him was before he left for a concert on New Year’s Eve.

“You went to bed and your life was OK,” said Nieshia Liles.

Liles is Demario’s younger sister.

She says when her brother left New Year’s Eve, she never would have imagined it would be the last time she saw him.

Now, she says everything is different. The smallest littlest things are a continual reminder that her best friend is gone.

“I just want to talk to my brother,” she said.

Raleigh police say they don’t suspect foul play.

However, Demario’s family thinks someone might have done this to him.

This is the second time in less than two months that a body was found in Lake Johnson.

