Man dead, another critical in Halifax County shooting; 2 men charged

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Roanoke Rapids men were arrested Saturday after a shooting killed one person and left another in critical condition, Halifax County officials said.

The incident was reported just before 10:50 a.m. in the Deer Run Drive area near Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release from Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp.

When authorities arrived they found Travis Johnson, 42, who was dead, Tripp told CBS North Carolina.

Another man who was critically wounded in the shooting was also found at the scene, Tripp said.

James Edward Powell, 25, and Dillon Tyler Irby, 21, both of Roanoke Rapids were later charged with murder, attempted murder, and robbery with a dangerous weapon, the news release said.

Powell and Irby are being held without bond.

The injured victim is at an “undisclosed medical facility” receiving treatment, Tripp said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON