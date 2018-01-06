Man dead, another critical in Halifax County shooting; 2 men charged

By Published:
James Edward Powell, 25, (left) and Dillon Tyler Irby, 21, both of Roanoke Rapids. Photos from Halifax County Sheriff's Office.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Roanoke Rapids men were arrested Saturday after a shooting killed one person and left another in critical condition, Halifax County officials said.

The incident was reported just before 10:50 a.m. in the Deer Run Drive area near Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release from Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

When authorities arrived they found Travis Johnson, 42, who was dead, Tripp told CBS North Carolina.

Another man who was critically wounded in the shooting was also found at the scene, Tripp said.

James Edward Powell, 25, and Dillon Tyler Irby, 21, both of Roanoke Rapids were later charged with murder, attempted murder, and robbery with a dangerous weapon, the news release said.

Powell and Irby are being held without bond.

The injured victim is at an “undisclosed medical facility” receiving treatment, Tripp said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s