Man rescued from Myrtle Beach storm drain, claims 3 others with him

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews have suspended their Saturday evening search of a storm drain for three additional people they were told were still stuck after rescuing a man from the same drain Saturday evening.

Earlier, when crews rescued a man stuck in the drain around 7:30 p.m., he told officials there will still three others with him in the drain.

When crews searched, they did not find any signs of other people.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, crews were on the scene of the storm drain between 3rd Ave South and Highway 15.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Myrtle Beach Public Works worked to locate and rescue the man.

WBTW asked Lt. Evans why the man went down into the drain but because of a language barrier with the man who was rescued, they were unable to get any additional information.

