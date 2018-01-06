NC homeowner burned while thawing frozen pipes under house

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) — A homeowner was injured early Saturday after attempting to thaw out pipes with a butane torch in Gaston County.

The incident occurred in the 600 block of Dallas Stanley Highway around 1 a.m.

Dallas Fire Department said the pipes were frozen underneath the home, which is located just northeast of Dallas, North Carolina.

The pipes caught fire after using the torch causing the person to suffer minor burns on the hands.

Officials say the homeowner put the fire out themselves.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON