NC homeowner burned while thawing frozen pipes under house

By Published:
WBTV photo of fire crews on the scene after the person was injured while trying to thaw a frozen pipe.

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) — A homeowner was injured early Saturday after attempting to thaw out pipes with a butane torch in Gaston County.

The incident occurred in the 600 block of Dallas Stanley Highway around 1 a.m.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Dallas Fire Department said the pipes were frozen underneath the home, which is located just northeast of Dallas, North Carolina.

The pipes caught fire after using the torch causing the person to suffer minor burns on the hands.

Officials say the homeowner put the fire out themselves.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s