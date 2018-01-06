New record for consecutive hours below freezing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle fell below freezing last year and hasn’t gotten above freezing yet for 2018. The freezing streak started at 2 am on Sunday morning and should last until this Sunday afternoon. At 6 pm on Saturday, the Triangle reached 160 straight hours at or below freezing. This breaks the old record of 159 straight hours set in January 1982.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 27, after a morning low of 12. Fayetteville had a high of 30, after a morning low of 13. The normal high this time of year is 50 with a normal low of 31.

There are still many areas with lingering snow, especially in the Sandhills and areas east of I-95. Most of the main roads have been cleared, but there still could be some patchy black ice on secondary roads. So caution should be used while driving Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Winds will die down Saturday night, as winds become very light out of the north. This, however, will allow the coldest air to sink toward the ground and overnight lows are expected to be the coldest of the week. Single digits are likely, but at least there should not be any wind chill.

It will be dry with mainly sunny skies on Sunday. Highs are expected to briefly top the freezing mark during the afternoon which should end the Triangle below freezing streak. Areas north and east of the Triangle will stay below freezing for the entire day.

By Monday, skies will become mostly cloudy in advance of our next weather maker. Fortunately, temperatures will warm into the 40s on Monday. On Monday night into Tuesday morning, temperatures will stay above freezing during the time as there will be just a slight risk of light rain. On Tuesday skies will become partly sunny and during the afternoon and it will reach the lower to middle 50s. Wednesday skies should be partly sunny with highs staying in the 50s.

Even milder air will move in for next Thursday and Friday, by Friday highs will be in the middle 60s. Some showers will be possible with the milder air. By next Saturday, a cold front will move through with mainly morning showers possible. It will start to turn colder behind the front for the rest of the weekend.

Tonight will be clear and very cold. The overnight low will be 8. Winds will be light out of the north.

Sunday will be sunny to mostly sunny. The high will be 33; winds will become south around 5 mph.

Sunday Night will be partly cloudy and not as cold. The overnight low will be around 20. Winds will be light out of the south-southwest.

Monday will have increasing clouds. The high will be 46; winds will be southwest 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night will be mostly cloudy with a slight risk of light rain. The low will be 34. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy early then become partly sunny and milder. The high will be 54; winds should be west-northwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 30.

Thursday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a shower possible. The high will be 61; after a morning low of 37. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny and mild with widely scattered showers. The high will be 66; after a morning low of 47. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of mainly morning showers. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 45. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

