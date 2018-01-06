Pickup truck flips after crash with SUV in Morrisville, officials say

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pickup truck went around a curve too fast causing a rollover crash with an SUV on Saturday afternoon in Morrisville, officials said.

The crash was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 4800 block of Louis Stephens Drive.

Officials at the scene said the crash involved a Nissan Titan pickup truck and an SUV.

A woman who was driving the Titan took a turn too fast and crossed the centerline. That forced an oncoming SUV to swerve, but the vehicles still collided, authorities said.

The crash forced the Titan off the road where it then flipped.

The SUV driver was not injured. The woman who was driving the Nissan was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, authorities said.

