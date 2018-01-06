Pickup truck flips after crash with SUV in Morrisville, officials say

By Published:
Photo of the crashed truck on Saturday. Photo by Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pickup truck went around a curve too fast causing a rollover crash with an SUV on Saturday afternoon in Morrisville, officials said.

The crash was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 4800 block of Louis Stephens Drive.

Officials at the scene said the crash involved a Nissan Titan pickup truck and an SUV.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

A woman who was driving the Titan took a turn too fast and crossed the centerline. That forced an oncoming SUV to swerve, but the vehicles still collided, authorities said.

The crash forced the Titan off the road where it then flipped.

The SUV driver was not injured. The woman who was driving the Nissan was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, authorities said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s