Raleigh home intruder fires shots, leaves bullet holes in man’s pants, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man had two bullet holes in his pants but was somehow not injured when an intruder tried to get his Raleigh home Saturday night.
The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cobble Creek Lane, authorities said.
Police said a suspect tried to get enter the home and that shots were fired during the incident.
A person inside the home had two bullet holes in his pants but was not wounded by the gunfire.
A perimeter has been set up and a K-9 unit is on the scene to help search for the armed intruder.
