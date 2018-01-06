Raleigh home intruder fires shots, leaves bullet holes in man’s pants, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man had two bullet holes in his pants but was somehow not injured when an intruder tried to get his Raleigh home Saturday night.

The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cobble Creek Lane, authorities said.

Police said a suspect tried to get enter the home and that shots were fired during the incident.

A person inside the home had two bullet holes in his pants but was not wounded by the gunfire.

A perimeter has been set up and a K-9 unit is on the scene to help search for the armed intruder.

