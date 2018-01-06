Search suspended for fisherman missing off NC coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/WNCN) – The Coast Guard Saturday suspended their search for fisherman Howard “Dale” Smith who reportedly fell overboard about 15 miles south of Ocean Isle, North Carolina.

The Coast Guard’s Charleston Command Center received a call just before 9:30 p.m. Friday from the crew of the Addis Sylvester, a 42-foot fishing vessel out of Little River.

Crew members said Smith, 42, had fallen overboard in the area, which is also located about 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach.

Angell’e Fontenot told CBS North Carolina that her mother Cyndi Kramer Smith is married to Howard Smith.

By Saturday evening, search crews completed 20 searches covering approximately 3,052 square miles. Response boats and helicopters were used to search the ocean.

“The decision to suspend the search for Dale was not an easy one, and it was made understanding his experience as a fisherman and his will to live,” said Capt. John Reed, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Charleston.

