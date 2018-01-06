VIDEO: Tractor-trailer slams into SUV on highway, killing woman and man

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Austin police shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near U.S. 290 in central Austin Friday morning after a fiery crash involving a big-rig and an SUV.

Police say two people inside the SUV, a man and a woman, were killed.

The collision happened on the northbound lanes of I-35 near Reinli Street, near Capital Plaza, just before midnight.

Initial information indicates the 18-wheeler driver was headed northbound on I-35 when it ran into the back of the SUV.

Police say the SUV was not moving at the time of the crash but they don’t know why it was stopped. They also don’t know why the SUV caught fire.

Police closed the northbound lanes for several hours and reopened them around 5 a.m.

Crews with the APD vehicular homicide and crime scene units as well as AFD arson unit are investigating the crash. APD asks any witnesses or anyone with videos of the crash to call 512-974-5594.

In a separate incident, one man died in a crash on the I-35 southbound frontage road in Kyle Thursday night.

