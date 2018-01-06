Woman injured in shooting on I-40

By Published:

Wake County, NC (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting on that happened I-40 near the I-440 split Saturday morning.

Authorities say a woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 6:40 a.m. She was located on I-40, east of Rock Quarry Road.

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are looking for a vehicle of interest, a silver sedan with tinted windows and paper tags starting with the letter N.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-856-6911.

