2 seriously hurt as SUV flips down hill, hitting children who were sledding

HENRICO COUNTY, Virginia (WRIC) – Police in Henrico said a car crashed off the roadway and hit children who were sledding, seriously injuring two of them.

According to police, just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday a vehicle, described as a Nissan Xterra SUV, was driving in the 4800 block of Twin Hickory Lake Drive, police said.

The SUV driver veered off the roadway, rolled down an embankment and hit several children who were sledding.

The vehicle car hit two children who were both seriously injured.

They were taken to VCU Medical for evaluation and treatment.

The accident remains under investigation by the Henrico Police Division’s Crash Team.

